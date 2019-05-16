Searching for a new best friend? Don’t miss the NKUT Spring Super Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of dogs, cats, kittens, puppies and more will be in one place and ready for adoption this weekend!

Don't miss the NKUT Spring Super Adoption Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 at the Utah State Fairpark.

It's an amazing cooperative effort in which shelters and rescue groups from all across northern Utah come together in a free, fun atmosphere to find homes for pets - it's the largest variety of adoptable animals in one place!

The participating shelters and rescue groups are members of Best Friends No Kill Utah Coalition, working to make Utah a no-kill state by 2020.

Staff and volunteers from the adoption groups are very helpful in finding the right fit for individuals and families looking to adopt. They know the animals well, and they're looking to find them forever homes. Bring the whole family, and dogs are welcome on secure leashes for meet and greets.

Free adoption goody bags are given to all adopters!

Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations.

Admission is FREE and adoption fees start at just $25.

Hours are Friday noon to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

If you're looking for a new furry friend, this is the place to be!

Find more at bestfriendsutah.org.