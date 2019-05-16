× Salt Lake Bees help surprise military family despite rainout

SALT LAKE CITY — The rain may have postponed the Bees’ game against Las Vegas Thursday night, but it couldn’t prevent a special reunion between Sgt. 1st Class Gary Packer and his family.

Packer, who had been in Iran for 18 months, returned home to surprise his family at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Bees shared the video of Packer coming out of the dugout and walking alongside the tarp to greet and hug his family while the remaining crowd at the ballpark cheered and applauded.

What a great surprise for our family of the night! pic.twitter.com/OFcTSQhc6e — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 17, 2019

The Bees are planning on making up Thursday’s game with a doubleheader on Saturday, weather permitting.