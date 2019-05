× Power line fire closes Ogden Canyon

OGDEN CANYON, Utah — A fire from downed power lines has closed state Route 39 at the mouth of Ogden Canyon, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT said in a tweet the road is closed in both directions at mileposts 8 and 15 because of the fire and downed lines.

There is currently no estimated opening time for the road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.