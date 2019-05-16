× Police seek trio who took cash, vapor products in armed robbery at West Bountiful 7-Eleven

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are working to identify three males who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in West Bountiful Thursday morning.

Chief Todd Hixson of West Bountiful Police said the crime occurred at a 7-Eleven at 1100 West and 500 South around 3 a.m.

Hixson said one male jumped up on the counter and held the cashier at gunpoint while the other two took money from the registers and products from behind the counter.

The stolen items were primarily vapor refill products, Hixson said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and are expected to release images or video from the robbery later.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.