Police searching for carjacking suspect

Photos courtesy SLC PD

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police is asking for help in locating and identifying a suspect who stole a car with a child inside early Thursday.

Detective Greg Wilking said the incident happened at 600 East and 2100 South when a man pulled a woman out of the car and took off with a 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

The child was found 30 minutes later at 100 South and West Temple.

The vehicle is a gray 2001 Honda Odyssey with Utah license plate W05 4VG.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case No. 19-86814.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

