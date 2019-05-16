Police officer taken to hospital after driver runs red light in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A police officer was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after authorities said another driver ran a red light and collided with a patrol vehicle.

Lt. M.T. Johnson, West Valley City Police, said the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of 4100 South and 4000 West.

Johnson said a West Valley City officer was driving eastbound on 4100 South and entered the intersection on a green light. Another driver going northbound on 4000 West is believed to have run a red light before colliding with the officer.

The impact caused the patrol car to spin 180 degrees, and the rear of the car impacted a third car that was waiting to make a westbound turn onto 4000 West.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for neck and back injuries. Police later said the officer is “OK”.

No injuries were reported.

Unified Police are investigating the crash.