Meet the deserving parents who were chosen for free eye surgery

Posted 3:11 pm, May 16, 2019, by

Ready for some tear-jerking amazing stories? Four deserving parents were finally chosen from the thousands of entries  to win free vision repair surgery from the Eye Institute of Utah.

Darcy H. Wolsey, MD and Zachary J. Zavodni, MD told us how rewarding it is to see people - especially busy parents - finally ditch the contacts and glasses and find a new level of freedom and vision they never thought possible. The doctors said it was incredibly hard to pick just four parents from the 4,800 heartwarming nominations, but they finally made a decision, and introduced us to the two moms and two dads who were ready to say goodbye to bad vision for good!

The Eye Institute says this is their twelfth year hosting the giveaway and plan to continue it for the foreseeable future.

Find out more by visiting theeyeinstitute.com.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.