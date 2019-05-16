Ground Beef and Veggie Rice Bowls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound ground beef

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil

1 large zucchini, chopped

2 small yellow squash, chopped

1 bell pepper, any color, seeded, chopped

1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 cups white or brown rice, cooked

3 green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef, breaking into crumbles, with salt and pepper. Remove from pan. In the same skillet over medium heat, add oil. Saute zucchini, squash, bell pepper, onion, garlic with salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until slightly softened.

In a medium bowl, mix together the sesame oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, brown sugar, ginger and red pepper flakes. Add the ground beef back into the skillet. Pour the soy sauce mixture into the skillet; stir well. Cook another 3-4 minutes over low heat.

To serve, divide rice into bowls. Top with beef and veggie mixture. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council