FrontRunner delayed in Utah Co. due to crash

OREM, Utah — A FrontRunner train and car were involved in a crash Thursday morning, causing delays for FrontRunner passengers in Utah County.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a car crossing the tracks at 400 S and 1843 in Orem was struck by a FrontRunner train around 8:30 a.m.

“All indications are, at this time, that the warning signals were all functioning properly and the arm at the crossing gate was down and in position,” a statement from Arky said.

Initial reports provided to UTA indicated the car involved in the crash rolled several times, came to a stop upside-down and the driver—the sole occupant of the car—was critically injured. No passengers on the train were reported to be injured.

UTA established a bus bridge to transport FrontRunner passengers from the Orem Station to the American Fork Station.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, delays of at least 30 minutes are to be expected for passengers traveling south from Orem and those traveling north from Provo.