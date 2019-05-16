F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California; pilot ejects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A pilot ejected before an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building at the end of a runway near a California air base on Thursday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. at the air base in Riverside County, U.S. Air Force Maj. Perry Covington said.

The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The pilot was hospitalized in stable condition and not seriously injured, officials said. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Aerial video from KTLA showed a large hole in what appeared to be a commercial building. There were no signs of a fire at the building, which sat in the 22200 block of Opportunity Way.

A parachute and an ejector seat could be seen sitting in a nearby field.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down both directions of the 215 Freeway between Harley Knox Boulevard and Cactus Avenue as first responders continued working at the scene.

Sheriff's officials asked the public to keep clear of the area. No further details were available.

Here's the scene where an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County. The 215 Fwy is shut down in both directions. Details: https://t.co/pIyQXcCorG pic.twitter.com/1uBVypn61a — KTLA (@KTLA) May 16, 2019

🚨Plane crash🚨 into building, pilot ejected and being medically evaluated. Please stay away from area and clear from emergency vehicles until directed otherwise. Updates to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) May 16, 2019

Full freeway closure northbound and southbound I-215 between Harley Knox and Cactus due to an aircraft crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.#Riverside #Closure #traffic pic.twitter.com/rFB92Ntz00 — CHP - Inland Communications (@InlandChp) May 16, 2019

KTLA's Matt Phillips and Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.