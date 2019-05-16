× Eastbound I-80 down to one lane near Echo Junction after semitrailer rollover

Update: Traffic is using the right shoulder for eastbound Interstate 80; the I-84 to I-80 flyover is still closed.

Crash

EB I-80 at MP 168 (I-84/ Echo Jct) Summit Co.

Traffi using right shoulder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a semitrailer rollover that forced the closure of part of I-80 in Summit County Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Summit Fire Department, the rollover occurred near milepost 168, at the Echo Junction.

The rollover crash led to a fuel spill, forcing the closure of all of the eastbound lanes and the eastbound I-84 to eastbound I-80 ramp.

