Eastbound I-80 down to one lane near Echo Junction after semitrailer rollover

Posted 2:05 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, May 16, 2019

Update: Traffic is using the right shoulder for eastbound Interstate 80; the I-84 to I-80 flyover is still closed.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a semitrailer rollover that forced the closure of part of I-80 in Summit County Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Summit Fire Department, the rollover occurred near milepost 168, at the Echo Junction.

The rollover crash led to a fuel spill, forcing the closure of all of the eastbound lanes and the eastbound I-84 to eastbound I-80 ramp.

