Calling all DIY’ers looking for inspiration for home projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ogden Summer Home & Patio Show is coming up this weekend -- it's a great place for the DIY'er interested in learning tips and shortcuts to spruce up their house both inside and out.

Visitors to the show will see firsthand the latest in design, decor, remodeling and home automation technology - it's perfect for home projects both big and small!

One of the Utah companies who will be there is Garage Kings. They are an industrial-grade floor coverings company that will transform any space into a beautiful, durable and easy-to-clean environment, whether you use it for work or play.

Garage Kings has three locations: Ogden, Salt Lake & Provo.

The Ogden Summer Home & Patio Show runs May 17, 18 & 19 at the Golden Spike Event Center. Admission & Parking is FREE!

Find more information at: ogdenhomeshow.com.