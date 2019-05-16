4 Easy steps to manage your family’s internet useage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Technology is here to stay, and it can be stressful trying to manage what your family sees and does on the Internet. With simple tools to manage your family`s devices and usage, Xfinity`s Internet packages allow you to easily take control of when, and how, your family uses the Web, so you can have peace of mind knowing that they are staying safe online.

Ryan Jones, Director of Xfinity Sales and Marketing, joined us with 4 easy steps to monitor your family's internet usage, ensure a safe browsing experience for your kids, and cut back on the amount of time your kids spend online.

1. Observe internet usage. Manage your home WiFi network from your mobile device, laptop, or even X1. Know who's online and with what device. Plus, create custom profiles for each family member to monitor activity by person.

2. Keep a lock on content. Not everything on the Internet is appropriate for children (or adults, either). If you want to make sure no adult content appears on any screens, you can turn on Parental Controls. The Parental Controls will block graphic, violent, or pornographic content. While you can`t always control what your children might see, these settings will provide you some peace of mind.

3. Set-up restrictions. The Xfinity xFi app allows you to establish restrictions on content within a certain timeframe. For example, if your kids go to bed at 8pm, you can turn off their devices' access to the home network at exactly 8pm and reactivate it at 7:30am; after they've had time to get ready for school and eat their breakfast.

4. Have more face time at dinnertime. The modern family often eats dinner around a quiet table as everyone browses on their phones, but it doesn't have to be that way. Shut off WiFi access during this period and you can guarantee that your family communicates the right way; in the real world, not the virtual one.

For more information visit: xfinity.com.