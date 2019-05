Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the trade war between the U.S. and China continues, thoughts are turning to the stock market and how this affects your average consumer.

One of the ways it can impact you is if you have 401k savings and the amount it impacts you depends on how much you have invested in stocks or bonds.

Fox 13's Max Roth sat down with Gary Gygi from Gygi Capital Management to get advice on what to do with your 401k when stocks take a tumble.

