Utah man among six killed in plane collision in Alaska

ALASKA — A Utah man is among the victims of a deadly plane collision that occurred in Alaska Monday.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Ryan Wilk of Utah is among those who were killed.

The other five have been identified as:

Randy Sullivan, 46-year-old male, pilot, from Ketchikan, Alaska.

Simon Bodie, 56-year-old male from Tempe, New South Wales, Australia.

Cassandra Webb, 62-year-old female from Saint Louis, Missouri.

Louis Botha, 46-year-old female, from San Diego, California.

Elsa Wilk, 37-year-old female, from Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.

The release states the NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

The six were killed when two floatplanes carrying cruise ship passengers collided.