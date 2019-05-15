Utah Booze News podcast: ‘Zion ceilings,’ an update on .05 and your liquor questions answered

In the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune’s Kathy Stephenson discuss one of the last remaining “Zion Curtains” (technically, a Zion Ceiling) to fall at the Eccles Theater and the legislature revisiting the very controversial .05 DUI law while insisting they will not repeal it.

FOX 13: The Utah State Legislature is going to take another look at .05 (but it’s here to stay)

SL Trib: Utah’s only ‘Zion Ceiling’ will fall this summer

Tanner Lenart, an attorney who specializes in liquor laws at the firm of Christensen & Jensen, joins the podcast to answer YOUR questions about shipping in wine from out-of-state, giving booze as gifts, beer flights, the lack of Utah happy hours and why we can’t have mini-bottles!

