× Two teens in custody after burglary at West Valley City elementary school

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two 13-year-old boys are facing charges after police said they broke into an elementary school and stole a laptop early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Matheson with West Valley City Police said the crime occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday at Granger Elementary, located at 3700 South and 1950 West.

Matheson said the two 13-year-old boys smashed a rear door at the school and took a laptop. An alarm was triggered, and Granite School District called police.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the boys’ direction of travel after leaving. They were located in a field north of the school.

Both boys were booked into juvenile detention and will face charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

The stolen laptop was returned and the broken door secured.