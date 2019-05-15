× Second suspect in Centerville pursuit turns self in

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A second suspect allegedly involved in a robbery Tuesday night has turned himself in, according to Centerville Police.

Abraham Valdez Alonso has been booked into the Davis County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The Centerville Police Department received a report of an armed robbery near 800 East and 650 South early Tuesday evening. They say four men robbed another man while he was inside his car, taking his wallet.

Police found a gun they believe was involved in the robbery, but they do not believe it was discharged. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor cuts on his face and hands. Police were not sure if the injuries were from the weapon.

The man told police he knew where they could find the men and gave an address in Farmington.

When police arrived at the address, the suspects ran from the home and got into two cars, three in one and one in another. Police were able to apprehend the single suspect, while the other three are still at large.

That man was later identified as Ricardo Quintero, and he was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

The three crashed the car they were in near Glover St. in West Farmington and fled on foot, police said, potentially heading west of Legacy Parkway.

Police employed multiple tools and tactics in the search, including K-9 units, a helicopter, and officers from multiple agencies in the area. They will now turn efforts over to their investigative team, but they believe they know the identities of a few of the men.

The suspects are all described as Hispanic males in their late teens or earlier twenties.

Police ask that area communities stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.