Salt Lake County gives 22 restaurants dog-patio licenses

Posted 3:40 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16PM, May 15, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake County Health Department issued permits allowing 22 restaurants to have dogs in their outdoor dining patios Wednesday.

In order to apply, restaurants had to agree to a few rules, including posting signs notifying patrons that dogs may be on the premises, have an outdoor entrance for dogs to use and clean the patio every six hours or at the start of each shift with animal-friendly chemicals.

Wait staff and other food handlers may not touch any dog and dogs must remain on-leash and have collars with a current license and rabies tag.

The variance applies only to dogs, not other animals, and does not affect qualifying ADA service dogs in any way, according to the SLCHD. Federal law requires that service dogs must be allowed in all public areas of a food establishment.

Emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals, and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law, the SLCHD said.

The full list of approved restaurants is included below.

  • Allies American Grill
    480 South Wakara Way
  • Brewhouse Pub  
    1722 South Fremont Drive
  • Campfire Lounge  
    837 East 2100 South
  • Caputo’s on 15th  
    1516 South 1500 East
  • Fisher Brewing Company  
    320 West 800 South
  • Flatbread  
    1044 East 2100 South
  • Garage Grill
    1122 East Draper Parkway
  • Log Haven 
    6451 East Millcreek Canyon Road
  • One O Eight
    1709 East 1300 South
  • Park Cafe 
    604 East 1300 South
  • Pig and a Jelly Jar
    401 East 900 South
    1968 East Murray-Holladay Road
  • The Point After
    5445 South 900 East
  • Prohibition  
    151 East 6100 South
  • Proper Burger Company  
    865 South Main Street
  • Squatters  
    147 West Broadway
  • Stratford Proper
    1588 East Stratford Avenue
  • Taqueria 27  
    149 East 200 South
    1615 South Foothill Drive
    4670 South Holladay Boulevard
    6154 South State Street
  • Zest 
    275 South 200 West
