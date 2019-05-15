Salt Lake County gives 22 restaurants dog-patio licenses
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake County Health Department issued permits allowing 22 restaurants to have dogs in their outdoor dining patios Wednesday.
In order to apply, restaurants had to agree to a few rules, including posting signs notifying patrons that dogs may be on the premises, have an outdoor entrance for dogs to use and clean the patio every six hours or at the start of each shift with animal-friendly chemicals.
Wait staff and other food handlers may not touch any dog and dogs must remain on-leash and have collars with a current license and rabies tag.
The variance applies only to dogs, not other animals, and does not affect qualifying ADA service dogs in any way, according to the SLCHD. Federal law requires that service dogs must be allowed in all public areas of a food establishment.
Emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals, and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law, the SLCHD said.
The full list of approved restaurants is included below.
- Allies American Grill
480 South Wakara Way
- Brewhouse Pub
1722 South Fremont Drive
- Campfire Lounge
837 East 2100 South
- Caputo’s on 15th
1516 South 1500 East
- Fisher Brewing Company
320 West 800 South
- Flatbread
1044 East 2100 South
- Garage Grill
1122 East Draper Parkway
- Log Haven
6451 East Millcreek Canyon Road
- One O Eight
1709 East 1300 South
- Park Cafe
604 East 1300 South
- Pig and a Jelly Jar
401 East 900 South
1968 East Murray-Holladay Road
- The Point After
5445 South 900 East
- Prohibition
151 East 6100 South
- Proper Burger Company
865 South Main Street
- Squatters
147 West Broadway
- Stratford Proper
1588 East Stratford Avenue
- Taqueria 27
149 East 200 South
1615 South Foothill Drive
4670 South Holladay Boulevard
6154 South State Street
- Zest
275 South 200 West