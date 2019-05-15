One killed in crash on US 40 near Heber City

Posted 11:51 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, May 15, 2019

HEBER CITY, Utah — One person died in a crash that is impacting traffic on US 40 near Heber City Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the crash at 11:40 a.m., stating that drivers heading eastbound on US 40 near Heber City should expect delays.

Troopers state the driver of a passenger car crashed into the back of a slow-moving commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle rolled.

The driver and lone occupant of the passenger car suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. He has so far only been identified as a male.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

 

