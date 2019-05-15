Police identify man shot, killed by resident while fleeing scene of home invasion robbery in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – One man is dead and several people are in custody after a home invasion led to a shooting and crash Tuesday night.

Police have identified the deceased as 18-year-old Abubakar Mohammad.

Salt Lake City Police said they were called to the area of 200 Rendon Court around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a home invasion.

Police said several people forced their way into a home, and one of the occupants chased them back out.

A short time later police responded to shots fired within a couple of blocks of that home. They responded and found Mohammad dead inside of a vehicle, which had crashed at the intersection of 200 North and 600 West.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer, Salt Lake City Police, said the person pursuing the robbers fired at them. Mohammad was driving the vehicle, which crashed after he was hit by gunfire.

The other three people involved in the home invasion got out of the car and fled on foot, but were later apprehended. Police said all suspects associated with the home invasion are in custody.

Shearer said it appears the home invaders knew the occupants of the home and the incident may be drug related.

It was not immediately clear if the person who fired shots is in custody or if he or she will face charges in connection with the incident.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.