Nature Conservancy offers new Spanish Great Salt Lake audio tour

LAYTON, Utah – The Nature Conservancy launched a Spanish version of its Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve audio tour to connect more listeners to the landscape.

The preserve is a 4,400-acre wetland known as a feeding and nesting ground for migrating birds and the boardwalk and visitor’s center are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.

Visitors can download the TravelStorys app to listen to the audio tour here; the preserve is open every day from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from April through September and from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. October through March.

The preserve is located 30 minutes north of Salt Lake City.