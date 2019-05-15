× Mumps case confirmed in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — A mumps case has been confirmed in an unvaccinated Utah County adult, according to the Utah County Health Department.

“Mumps can be prevented through vaccination. Individuals should review their medical records and ensure they are up to date on all vaccines including two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against mumps,” said Dr. David Flinders, Medical Director for UCHD, in a news release sent to FOX 13.

According to the Health Department, mumps is highly contagious and symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection. Those symptoms include fever, headache, swelling of the salivary glands.

“Other symptoms associated with mumps include low-grade fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and loss of appetite. Complications can include redness and swelling of the testicles in males, inflammation of the brain or membrane covering the spinal cord, inflammation of the ovaries in females, loss of pregnancy, and permanent hearing loss,” the news release said.

Mumps is spread through saliva, mucus and objects or surfaces touched by an infected person, and it does not linger in the air, according to the UCHD.

The Utah County Health Department shared the following tips to reduce the risk of mumps:

To help reduce the risk of mumps, take these simple precautions:

• Do not share food, drinks, water bottles, utensils or other personal items that may contain saliva.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Wash your hands before eating or before touching your mouth.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough. If a tissue is not available, sneeze or cough into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that may be contaminated with germs. Clean and disinfect communal surfaces frequently.

• Get vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine if you haven’t already.

• People who get mumps should stay home for five days after onset of symptoms and limit contact with others in their household.