Meet Django, a new addition to the Pleasant Grove Police Department

Toni Jorgensen is an Honorary Colonel in Pleasant Grove. That's an organization that raises money for the police department. Toni got involved because of her brother, actor Vincent D'Onofrio, and his ties to police while portraying a detective on "Law and Order: Criminal Intent". Toni says there aren't enough fundraisers for police and people think tax dollars cover all their expenses.

Corporal Chris Peterson with Pleasant Grove Police stopped by with his K9 partner Django. He'll be used for narcotics, criminal apprehension (when it is too dangerous to send in an officer) and public relations. But he still needs to go through training. Right now the Pleasant Grove Police Department has to borrow a K9 from other agencies.

The cost of a K9 is between $20,000 and $30,000. The costs for the dog ($7,000 to $10,000), a kennel for the back of the police vehicle ($5,000), medical expenses ($1,500 a year), bullet-proof vest ($1,500), food ($1,000 a year), training and much more.

There are two fundraisers coming up where the public can help raise some of those funds.

On Thursday, May 16 there is a golf tournament at the Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork.

Then on Saturday, June 15, there is a FREE car show at Shannon Park (east of the rodeo grounds at 220 South State in Pleasant Grove). It goes from 8am to 2pm and you can even meet Django. In addition to classic and exotic cars, there will be food, a helicopter landing and a silent auction.

Find more information at: pgcityhc.org.