Cool School: Taylorsville High School ‘Mads’

Posted 2:29 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, May 15, 2019

Big Budah visited Taylorsville High School and was treated to a performance from the "Mads."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.