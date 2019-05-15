Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with this yummy recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy National Chocolate Chip Day! To celebrate, Caytlin McCleery of Cayt's Meats and Meals stopped by and shared a family recipe for chocolate chip cookies.

Aunt Joyce's Chocolate Chip cookies

1 c. melted butter

1/2 c. granulated sugar

1 1/2 c. packed brown sugar

2 eggs

2 1/2 tsp. vanilla

3/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

3 1/4 c. flour

12 oz. chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in microwave and put in large mixing bowl. Add sugars, eggs, vanilla, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Mix well. Add flour and mix well. Add chocolate chips. Drop by large or small spoonful. Bake large cookies for 6 1/2 to 7 1/2 minutes and small cookies for 5 minutes.

Find Cayt on Facebook here.