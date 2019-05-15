Secrets to successful tomato-growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's after Mother's Day, so it should be safe to plant tomato starts in your garden. That's the rule of thumb anyway. Jen Hill, Assistant Editor at Salt Lake Magazine, also goes by another Utah wives' tale. She says if the snow has melted from the Oquirrh Mountains, you should be safe to plant anything!

Jen loves to garden and stopped by to share a few things about tomato gardens. She says larger varieties of tomatoes enjoy being planted in the ground. But, cherry varieties can thrive even on a balcony or small patio space. Remember, good soil and mulch means less weeds and watering.

You can eliminate blossom end-rot and other pests and disease issues by giving tomatoes a boost from the beginning. That means selecting a healthy plant. Jen also recommends using an amendment (crushed egg shells and mycorhizae) to add to the health and enhance the flavor of your tomatoes.

Pick up a copy of the magazine or visit them online at saltlakemagazine.com.