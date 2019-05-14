We talk with two women who received a “Sego Award”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sego Awards are Utah's first awards for female business founders and CEO's. Utah woman own nearly 84,000 businesses across the state, yet female entrepreneurs are generally underrepresented in other local awards. The Sego Awards were created to increase visibility for Utah's amazing women entrepreneurs and the impact they're making on our community.

Two of them joined us on The PLACE.

McKenzie Bauer is the owner of Thread Wallets, which are slim, elastic wallets that all the customer to express their personality. No more big, bulky, boring wallets! With Thread functionality and express create the perfect extension of who you are.

Christine Andrew is the owner of Hello Fashion. She created it in 2011 as a means to connect with "the everyday woman" in a relatable, accessible manner over all things fashion, beauty, travel, and more.