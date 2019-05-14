× Washington D.C. man seeks $3.7M from West Valley City Police in excessive force lawsuit

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Washington D.C. man is suing the West Valley City Police Department for $3.7 million, alleging police violated his 4th Amendment rights and used excessive force against him in a July 2018 incident.

The lawsuit claims Kedrick T. Randle “sustained injuries and damage” during an encounter with police on July 17.

According to the claims, police reached into a Randle’s vehicle and pulled him out, threw him to the ground, handcuffed him behind the back, took blood samples, carried him to a police vehicle for questioning, searched his vehicle in a disorderly manner, then released him.

“At the end of the detainment period, Kedrick Randle was not officially arrested, ticketed or cited it indicate wrongdoing or violations of law on his behalf,” the lawsuit, dated May 7, states.

In addition to the $3.7 million Randle seeks in the lawsuit, he asks for West Valley City Police to be ordered “to adopt and implement policies procedures and mechanisms that identify correct and prevent the unlawful misconduct described in this civil complaint.”