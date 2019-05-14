Road construction shuts down part of 1300 East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARHOUSE, Utah — A major road construction project across Sugarhouse began Tuesday.

Different sections of 1300 East will be closed through October, forcing detours as far away as Foothill Drive.

1700 South to 2100 South is first, and crews expect to be done at the end of July. After that, they will shut down and work on 1300 East from 1700 South to 1300 South.

Some compare 1300 East to an amusement park ride without the excitement.

“People swerve out of the way of potholes. It’s bumpy. It’s not super fun,” Mekala Humphries said.

From potholes to patch jobs, there was a lot to maneuver around on 1300 South. Now, the entire road needs to be avoided from 1700 to 2100 South.

Businesses and medical offices are isolated by the closure. Cox’s job now requires sending out a reminder to patients to use an alternate entrance to the dental office.

“It’s really an inconvenience for patients to have to come around,” 3G Family Dentistry Office Manager Angela Cox said. “They’ll forget, and I have to send it out again, so it’s extra work. It’s an inconvenience for patients."

After sewer work last year, crews plan to strip the asphalt and lay down a new road and gutters. People are trying to stay positive during what is expected to be a bumpy route this summer.

“I’m kind of excited for it to be smooth,” Humphries said. “That will be nice.”