Rich’s Picks: It’s never too early to plan for the holidays

It's 226 days or so until Christmas, so you better get planning with these dates in mind: December 17 & 18. That's when Mannheim Steamroller will be rolling into Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City for their 35th Anniversary of Christmas Tour. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10am online at liveattheeccles.com or at the box office.

April showers bring May concerts, at the Rio Grande Concert series. It's free and open to the public every Thursday in May at The Gateway. Here's the lineup:

May 16: Cub Sport (Headliner) + Divorce Court

May 23: Slothrust (Headliner) + Brother

May 30: Geographer (Headliner) + Manatee Commune

Put on your poodle skirts and saddle jackets. Grease is the word at the Pioneer Theater Company from now to May 25. Go to pioneertheatre.org for more information on tickets and show times.

West Side Story is back on the stage at SLCC's Grand Theatre starting May 16 through June 8. Get your tickets now at thegrandtheatrecompany.com and at the box office.

