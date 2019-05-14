‘Pay-What-You-Want’ fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 1978, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah (BBBS) has provided professionally supported one-to-one mentors to Utah youth. A mentor offers support and guidance as the young person faces challenges in life and in school. Many youth face barriers to success with their families living in poverty with many raised by a single parent.

Nékter Juice Bar is hosting a 'Pay-What-You-Want' fundraiser for BBBS at all Utah locations on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9am to 2pm. Guests are invited to pay their own price for their first, 16-ounce freshly made juice or Superfood smoothie on the menu with 100 percent of the funds raised benefitting BBBS.

The first 50 guests who make a donation that day at each local juice bar will receive a free Nékter Juice Bar swag bag.

Locally owned and operated, the Nékter Juice Bar restaurants in Utah are located at:

• Commons at Southtowne, 10367 South State Street, Sandy 84070

• Woods Crossing Shopping Center, 2577 South Wildcat Way, Suite B, Woods Cross 84087

• The Ridge Shopping Center, 3320 North Digital Drive, Suite 140, Lehi 84043

You can find more information about BBBS at bbbsu.org and find more about Nékter at nekterjuicebar.com.