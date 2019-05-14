Living Traditions, other festivals banning sale of single-use plastic water bottles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of several of Salt Lake City's big summer festivals are banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles, asking the public to bring their own or to buy a reusable bottle on-site for four dollars.

The push starts this week with the summer's first big festival: Living Traditions, Friday through Sunday.

Megan Risbon, the Salt Lake City Arts Council events production manager, said they are trying to make a dent in a massive global problem.

"I would say we probably purchased 10,000 plastic bottles of water from Pepsi in previous years," said Risbon.

Along with Living Traditions, the Jazz Festival, Blues Festival, Urban Arts, Craft Lake City and Twilight Concerts will not allow the sale of single-use water bottles.