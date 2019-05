Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Faith Swanberg from Explore Zero Waste says anyone can compost even if the worm bit sounds scary at first!

Worm composting is when you use worms to recycle food scraps and other organic material into a soil amendment called vermicompost that can then be used to grow plants.

She joined us with a demo of how simple it really is.

If you'd like to learn more in person, Faith is holding a class on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 7pm for $30. Email Faith@explorezerowaste.com for more information.