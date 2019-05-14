Deputies: Florida man slaps girlfriend with cheeseburger

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is under arrested after reportedly slapping his girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 30-year-old Kyle Jamison Jones “wanted it his way.”

Jones’ live-in girlfriend called police and said Jones woke her up abruptly by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger, according to the post. She told police Jones then pulled her hair and kicked her down the stairs.

Jones reportedly admitted only to a verbal dispute, despite the food particles visible on the victim. He was charged with battery and taken to the Martin County Jail.