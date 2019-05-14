Caramel Wrapped Pretzels recipe by Summertime Sweets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth! Summer Ali from Summertime Sweets joined us with a recipe for Caramel Wrapped Pretzels.

12 mini pretzels

6 oz of caramel

2 cups melting white chocolate

1/2 cup colored melting chocolate

Small Zip lock bag

Sprinkles (optional)

Roll 12 pieces of caramel

Melt 2 cups of white chocolate on medium (40-60 % power) in microwave for 90 seconds , taking chocolate out and stirring it every 30 seconds.

Set chocolate aside

Wrap the rolled caramel around the pretzel about 3 times, set the caramel wrapped pretzel on parchment paper Once all 12 pretzels are wrapped in caramel you can start dipping!

Dip pretzel covering caramel completely Shake off excess chocolate and place back on parchment paper allowing the chocolate to dry Once all the pretzels are set and hardened, melt 1/2 cup of colored chocolate for 60 seconds, once melted place it in small zip lock bag, cut small hole and drizzle the pretzel. Add some sprinkles for a fun touch!

You can find more on social media: @summertimesweets.