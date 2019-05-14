5-Minute makeup that will make you glow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger and owner at "Love Simply Kate" is a mother of three kids, the youngest of which is only five months old. So, she says she doesn't always have much time to get ready.

When she doesn't have time to do a full-face of makeup she still likes to look put-together. She says she's found a super simple 5-minute makeup which will make you flow, be contoured and look fresh-faced.

Kate demonstrated how she does it on the show and gave us her favorite products too: Loreal BB Cream in Fair, Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Airspun Loose Face Powder, Winky Lux Bronzer in Coffee, Loreal Blush Palette, Jeffree Star Highlighter in Ice, NYX White Eyeliner, NYX Doll Eye Mascara, NYX Buttergloss in Creme' Brule, Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray, Beauty Blender dupe (of Amazon) and Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Concealer + Treatment.

You can follow Kate at lovesimplykate.com and on social media @lovesimplykate.