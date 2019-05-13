Utah State Parks officials ask for help after theft, vandalism at Danger Cave archaeological site

WENDOVER, Utah — Authorities are asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for theft and vandalism at an archaeological site near Wendover.

According to Utah State Parks, the thief or thieves broke into the Danger Cave State Park Heritage Site and stole everything inside, including educational artifacts, lighting and safety equipment.

The break-in was discovered Saturday and is believed to have occurred after 4 p.m. on May 7 and before 9 a.m. the day of the discovery.

The release states there was also damage to the cave, which they described as “one of the most significant archaeological sites in North America.”

The cave was occupied by humans going back at least 11,000 years and excavations at the site helped set the timeline for archaeology in the Great Basin area, the press release states.

Danger Cave becoming a historic place in 1966 and a Utah State Heritage Area soon after.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Resources Manager Justina Parsons-Bernstein with Utah State Parks at 801-889-7209 or via email at jparsonsbernstein@utah.gov