Treat the cause of your pain, without drugs or surgery

Pain killers, muscle relaxers, anti-inflammatories and cortisone shots usually only make pain worse over time, and they can be highly addictive and can create long-term damage without fixing the problem.

If you're living with pain - Regenerative Medicine may be for you - it allows patients to treat the cause of the problem, creating long-term benefits without the risks of drugs and surgery.

Drs. Randy Woodard and Kirk Wersland from Integrated Wellness joined us to talk more about Regenerative Medicine. They have two clinic locations, in South Jordan and Bountiful.

They say they've seen the best results with patients who have chronic pain, such as knee pain, hip, back and neck, shoulder, ankle and wrist pain; essentially any joint of the body. Many times these are conditions that have been diagnosed as bone on bone, arthritis, disk herniations, degeneration, as well as sprains and strains.

The procedure does not use embryonic stem cells, which are illegal in the U.S. They have found the best results from amniotic and umbilical cord tissues that come from the placenta after a consenting mother has safely delivered her baby by cesarean section. The tissue is tested for safety, processed by the lab and cryopreserved. They then have a nitrogen tank in the clinic where they are stored and thawed at the time of injection.

The doctors say they've seen amazing results, including patients who were scheduled for surgery, fusions, or joint replacements that never had to have these procedures thanks to regenerative medicine.

If you'd like to learn more, Integrated Wellness teaches educational lunches and dinner seminars throughout the Salt Lake Valley where people can learn very valuable information in about an hour and have the opportunity to receive a free consultation to see if they are a candidate for treatment.

Give them a call at 855-Utah-doc (882-4362) to reserve your spot and you can find more information at thewellgroup.com.