Sex offender was alone with the same teenage girl as he was convicted of last year, police say

Posted 5:23 pm, May 13, 2019

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police arrested a man in Taylorsville Friday who they say violated the terms of his probation as a sex offender — for the second time since last year.

Rudolfo Jesus Trevino, 31, was arrested on charges of being in the presence of a child, a violation of his terms as a registered sex offender, according to court documents.

When he was pulled over for driving without insurance, police say he attempted to hide a 14-year-old girl under a blanket in his backseat — the same girl who he was convicted of for the same charge a year ago.

Trevino has a long list of previous convictions: simple assault in 2006, attempting forcible sexual abuse in 2009, failing to register as a sex offender in 2013, violating a protective order in 2017, providing false information to police officers in 2017, assault by a prisoner and being in the presence of a child in 2018.

In Friday’s arrest, he is also accused possessing a dangerous weapon (violating his terms as a convicted felon), failing to stop at the command of police, interfering with an arresting officer, providing false information and driving without insurance.

