Police seek gunman after man wounded in shooting at Bluffdale home

BLUFFDALE, Utah – Police are looking for a man accused of shooting another man at his home in Bluffdale Sunday night.

Officers are searching for the suspected gunman, who they identified as 36-year-old Ryan Holladay and said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Holladay is described as a white man who stands 6-feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he left the scene in a black 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck with Utah license plate: 8D4VD.

Anyone who sees the man or who has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact police.

Saratoga Springs Police said things began around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Holladay went to another man's home near 153rd South and 11th West.

Chief of Police Andrew Burton said the two men had done some kind of business together.

"They had had a disagreement about the billing and so forth, but almost without warning the man who came to the residence pulled a gun and fired, we believe he fired six shots," Burton said.

Police said the victim was hit once in the torso and once in the arm and that Holladay fled the scene.

Burton said they did not locate any shell casings, so they believe the gun was a revolver.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Specific details about his condition were not immediately clear.

