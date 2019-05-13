× Honey Glazed Teriyaki Ribs recipe from Learning To Smoke

Dan Phelps, a BBQ Blogger at Learning To Smoke, joined us with how to add some unique flavor to your St. Louis style ribs (or baby backs if you wish).

PREP TIME

15 minutes

COOK TIME

6 hours

TOTAL TIME

6 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 full rack of St. Louis style ribs

5 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard

4 Tablespoons rub

2 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon teriyaki sauce

Instructions

Preheat grill/smoker to 250 degrees. While waiting, remove St. Louis style ribs from packaging, rinse and pat dry. Remove membrane from the back of the ribs (optional, but preferred)

Apply spicy brown mustard on both sides of the ribs, getting the edges covered, too. Sprinkle on rub and pat both sides and cover the edges, as well.

Place rack(s) on grill for three hours, spritzing occasionally with apple juice. Remove and wrap in foil. Put back on for two more hours.

In a small bowl, combine honey and teriyaki sauce. Unwrap foil from ribs, use basting brush to apply to ribs on the grill. Cook uncovered for 30-45 minutes.

Remove from grill, rest for 15 minutes, then slice and serve.

Get more recipes from Dan at or on Instagram @learningtosmoke.