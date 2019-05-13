Granite schools to offer employees a free health clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Granite School District is about to be the first district in Utah to offer employees a health clinic with a full range of preventative, wellness, and urgent care — free of charge.

District spokesman Ben Horsley said the service will make Granite stand out to its current and potential employees.

“We think this makes us a destination district,” he said.

The new clinic is on the grounds of Valley Jr. High at 4195 S. 3200 West. It is slated to open this summer.

The district took bids from private companies to run the clinic, choosing a national company called Premise Health.

Along with providing a free benefit to employees, Horsley said the district will save money because outside clinics charge more than the actual cost of services provided.

Horsley said Granite will have no access to employees' private health records, which will be managed separately by the contractor following health privacy laws.