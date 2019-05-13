Chelsie stops by to talk about ‘Dance Elevated’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dance Elevated is a dance camp where you can learn from the best in the industry without having to fight the crowds. You can receive more intimate training and personal attention because of smaller classes and you can learn advice from top industry professionals on what made them successful.

And, you'll meet new friends along the way!

Dance Elevated is currently accepting boys and girls ages 10 to 18 for the Ultimate Dance Camp, July 29 - August 3, 2019. Both general and advanced camp options are available for dancers of all ages, ability, level and need.

Dance Elevated was founded by Chelsie Hightower. She says, "When I was finished with Dancing With the Stars and moved home I sat down one day and was overwhelmed with gratitude for the amazing opportunities I`ve been able to have. I felt a desire to give back to the next generation, to teach them what I have learned through my careers and what helped me succeed and what gave me motivation on those hard days when I wanted to do anything but dance. I wanted to share what helped me reach those milestones that gave me motivation and momentum to achieve and reach higher. It was then that I came up with Dance Elevated."

Find more information at: danceelevated.com.