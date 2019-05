Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Board of Education is responding to the frequent problems the state has faced with a standardized test called "RISE," for Readiness Improvement Success Empowerment.

Last month, thousands of students were unable to finish the test because of software issues. Today, the Board of Education e-mailed teachers and administrators saying they will bring in third-party evaluators to help deal with the issues.

This is the first school year RISE tests have been used.