Pair of cougar sightings in Tooele over the weekend

TOOELE, Utah — Police are warning Tooele residents to be on the lookout after a pair of cougar sightings.

According to a Facebook post from the Tooele City Police Department, one was reported Saturday in the area of Tahoe St. and Ontario St. The other was spotted walking in a ravine behind Sterling Elementary on Sunday.

In both instances, officers patrolled the area but did not find the animal.

Residents who live in one of the areas were not shocked by the sightings.

“If you get a lot of deer, you’re bound to get something else out of it,” said Addyson Bell, who has lived in Tooele for more than a decade.

Her husband believes this type of threat just comes with the territory, living so close to the mountains.

“If you are a little bit smart and alert, you don’t have to worry about it too much,” Brian Bell said. “It’s their land too.”

If you see a cougar, do not approach it and call Tooele police dispatch at (435) 882-5600.