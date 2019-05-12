The point guard comes to Pleasant Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE -- "Jimmer mania" was in the air Saturday as Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette returned to Utah to help on the final day of a charity project he's involved in.

The former BYU basketball star came to Pleasant Grove to help the community put the finishing touches on the new Discovery Park.

His non-profit organization, the Fredette Family Foundation, sponsored a rebuilding project for the park to be accessible to children of all abilities. The foundation said the project is aimed to promote kindness, family and unity in the community.

More than 3,000 local volunteers have worked to build the state-of-the-art wheelchair accessible playground over seven days.

"Anybody, doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, what background you have, everybody could come here and be able to help build this playground," Fredette said.

The 23-year-old playground was torn down in March, and the new playground is expected to be open by the end of the month.