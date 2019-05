Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- The St. George Regional Airport temporarily shut down Saturday morning when a plane malfunctioned.

According to the St. George News, a single-engine plane couldn't lower its landing gear, so the airport made preparations for a "gear up landing" while the plane circled.

The pilot was able to land without hurting himself or the two other people on board.

No damage was reported on the runway and it was able to open back up after about an hour.