× One man dead after drowning at Flaming Gorge, another arrested for vehicular homicide

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah – One man died and another is facing charges after a boat accident at Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday afternoon.

According to a probable cause statement, when officers arrived at the scene a boat was pulling onto the ramp with a deceased man that had drowned.

The driver of the boat that was involved in the accident, Corey Eggleston, admitted to police he had been drinking alcohol.

Eggleston said he was making a left turn when the boat took on water, causing three occupants in the boat to fall out, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement states that several minutes after the incident another boat was entering Cedar Springs Marina with one of the surviving occupants. That man told police that all three occupants were not wearing life vests at the time.

Eggleston was booked into the Uintah County Jail on charges of DUI and automobile homicide.