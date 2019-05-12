Domestic violence victims get a chance to ‘pamper’ themselves thanks to donated makeup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A group of local nonprofits is working together to fight domestic violence in Utah.

Be You to the Full, Fight Against Domestic Violence, New Dawn, Your Community Connection and Going Beyond Borders are bringing hope to victims this Mother's Day. Thanks to a $1 million makeup donation, 3,000 women in 15 local shelters will get to pamper themselves.

Organizers say it's important to support victims no matter how they are dealing with abuse.

"We need to treat people as experts in their own lives, always," said Jessie Richards, executive director of Fight Against Domestic Violence. "We start by believing, and we treat people as experts in who they are and what they need, and then we go from there.

In addition to the 3,000 survivors getting makeup, two women from local domestic violence shelters were also treated with head-to-toe makeovers, and their families and got to have a big reveal to family members present.